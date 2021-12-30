Special adviser to Kano State governor on state affairs, Hon Mohammad Shehu, has shifted his loyalty to the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He alleged neglect by the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led faction of the party. Shehu, a former vice chairman of APC in Nasarawa local government areas, said he had to take the bold step in order to have safe landing politically in the state.

According to him, he alongside hundreds of his supporters dumped the Gandujiyya Movement of the APC for the new G-7 group of the party for progress and development.

On the rationale for abandoning his boss, Shehu told journalists that his resolve was based on personal conviction and the successes recorded by the senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, who wants to be the next governor of the state.

He described as unfair the treatment meted on him and his supporters and regretted that despite the large majority of APC members in Nasarawa LG the constituency continued to struggle for recognition under Ganduje’s APC leadership.

He said, “We have resolved to renew support for Senator Barau Jibrin in the next general election because we find in him true leadership and his credibility is not in doubt.”

“Many advisers and top politicians are more inclined to the credible party leadership provided by Danzago and we are at home with the aspiration of Senator Barau Jibrin,” he averred.

