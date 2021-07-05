The Kano State House of Assembly, on Monday, suspended the chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barr. Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado for a month over his rejection of an accountant posted to the agency from the office of the Accountant-General in the state.

The suspension followed a letter of complaint against Rimin Gado sent to the House by the office of the Accountant-General of the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the letter revealed that the chairman of the Public Complaint and Anti-corruptiom Commission appointed a grade level 4 worker as an accountant of the commission, which is contrary to extant laws.

On his part, the majority leader of the House, Alhaji Labaran Madari, asked the House to refer the matter to the House Committee on Anti-Corruption for investigation and necessary action.

The House consequently directed the committee to report back in two weeks.

It could also be recalled that the chairman of the state’s anti-graft commission was reported to be at loggerheads with the wife of the governor, Professor Hafsat Umar Ganduje, over his alleged insistence to probe her for her involvement in the execution of various contracts without following due process.