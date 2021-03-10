By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Nigerian Shippers Council has said that the construction of the 284km and $1.96bn cross-border Kano – Katsina – Jibia – Maradi rail line will be integrated to the new Dala Inland Dry Port (DIDP) to boost trade and viability of the project.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, Dala Inland Dry Port, Hassan Bello, said this during the presentation of the reviewed full business reports for DIDP, saying that the Lagos – Kano Standard Gauge Railway will be in alignment with the DIDP.

Bello said, “From the report the project has been shown to be viable. The volume forecast is expected to be between 64,000 TEU (Low case) per annum throughput and 147 TEU (High case) per annum throughput once it reaches its full market Potential after 3 years of operation in 2026.”

According to him, the Market share analysis for the Dala Inland Dry Port has been limited to Kano State (40% market share; the primary market) and surrounding states such as Bauchi State, Katsina State, Kaduna State, Jigawa State (15% market share; the secondary markets). However the new Kano – Katsina – Maradi Rail line is expected to increase patronage from Republic Of Niger.

This optimism he said is attributed to increasing growing population, Nigeria will pass the 206 million population mark and the economy is expected to shrink by 4.3% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But during 2021-2025, the economy is expected to increase annually by 2.5 percent, impetus increasingly being accorded to multimodal transportation particularly Standard Gauge Railway construction from Lagos to Kano, he said.

He however added that, the Council has commenced consultation with different Multi-Lateral Funding Institutions particularly Afrexim Bank in order to assist the investor access long-term funding for the construction of the Dry Port and thanked the Kano State Government for its support to this project through the provision of land and other necessary facilities for the project.

The Chairman, Dala Inland Dry Port, Alh Abubakar Bawuro, said this report is very imperative as it will give direction to the activities of the dry inland port and the report shall be forwarded to the Nigerian Shippers Council for implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said those operating and grounding business in other countries will not have to bother themselves to be relating to the sea part that is far, they can now distance their goods and cargo to dry port and then relate with us very close to home before relating to Lagos, Port Harcourt or Calabar by the time this report is implemented.