BY ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU, Kano |

The Kano State government has directed proprietors of private schools in the state to reduce their third term fees by a minimum of 25% or risk the total cancellation of the 3rd Term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The state commissioner for Education, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, gave the order yesterday as contained in a press statement signed by the ministry’s public relations officer, Malam Aliyu Yusuf.

The statement further explained that the decision of the ministry had become necessary in consideration of the harsh economic situation experienced by parents as a result of the lockdown occassioned by the menace of COVID -19 pandemic, which affected most parents and guardians.

“We set up two parallel ad-hoc committees to discuss with owners of private schools on the percentage of school fees they are to reduce as done in about four to five states or we cancel the 3rd term totally, so that the Academic Calendar will commence with a new session in January, 2021,” the statement said.

The commissioner, therefore, charged proprietors of private schools to reciprocate the support they got from the State Government and should also extend same to the general public.

He assured the good people of the state that if by November 1, 2020 there is no positive responses from the Proprietors the Ministry would be left with no option than to take such a revolutionary decision in public interest.