Former Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Kano Pillars FC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with one of the private companies in Kano State, Aspira Nigeria till the end of the 2020/2021 Football season.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the club, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya Jambul shortly after signing the agreement in his office.

The chairman said the signing of the agreement is part of the club’s determination to bring private organisations in the running of the club affairs to reduce depending on the state government.

He thanked the management of the company for accepting the club demand which he said they requested many companies within and outside the state to partner with them but only Aspira Nigeria responded and hoped the rest would follow suit.

VIVA, company’s flagship brand, and one of the leading detergent & multipurpose soap brands in Nigeria, will be the official sponsor of Kano Pillars FC for the season.

Alhaji Surajo Jambul assured that the company would not regret partnering with the club and said it will be a great avenue to the company to sell its products more.

Earlier, chairman of ASPIRA Nigeria, Alhaji Ahmad Haruna Zago said, they agreed to partner with Kano Pillars FC considering the significance of football now in the society.

Alhaji Haruna Zago commended the chairman of the club for making efforts to convince the company and agreed to the partnership which came to reality. He described the Kano Pillars chairman as a visionary leader.

Along with Alhaji Haruna Zago, Head-Marketing, Santhosh Kumar Nair, Aspira Nigeria Ltd. presented the Jerseys to the club.