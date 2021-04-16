By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has hailed Ahmed Musa’s sensational move to Kano Pillars, saying the Eagles’ captain can gain match fitness at the NPFL club.

The former CSKA and Leicester City forward became a free agent in October when he parted ways with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and he will now be at Pillars till he agrees terms with a foreign club.

Speaking on BBC World Service Africa, Eagles gaffer said he is happy that his captain will be able to play again.

“I am very happy for Ahmed Musa to be able to play again with his old club of Kano Pillars,” Rohr said.

“This will allow him to keep in shape while waiting to find a club elsewhere in the world.”

“Kano Pillars are a good club and I wish him all the best at the club,” he added.

Rohr came under heavy criticism after he called up Ahmed Musa for last month’s AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

He won his 96th cap with the Eagles as a late substitute against Lesotho.

The second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin in June with Nigeria drawn in the same group as Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia.