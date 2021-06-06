The Kano State Ministry of Environment is to plant two million, two hundred seedlings this year, the state commissioner for environment, Hon. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, has said.

Speaking at the 2021 World Environment Day press briefing yesterday, he said last year the ministry planted one million seedlings, and is also planning to raise one million seedlings in 2021 to be planted across the state.

He said the seedlings are to be planted in shelter belts, institutions and roadsides, adding that under the GGW project the state would produce 1.2 million seedlings for planting.

He added that the state government had sustained the conduct of annual drainage clearance exercise to prevent flooding.