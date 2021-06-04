Director-general of Kano Investment (KanInvest) Hajiya Hama Ali Aware has said the agency is introducing policies to create an enabling environment for the existing and new business outfits to flourish.

Aware stated this at a press briefing on the forthcoming Kano State Economic and Diaspora Investment Summit (KEDIS 2021) to be hosted by the state government.

She said, “We will continue to facilitate and promote and attract the right investors both locally and from Diaspora to invest in the state based on the peaceful atmosphere recorded over the years.

“At Kaninvest, we have remained resolute in realizing our mandate of attracting, facilitating and encouraging investments in Kano State, within the shortest period of taking the mantle of leadership.

“We have initiated policies and strategies to expand the inflow of investments as well as creating enabling atmosphere for investments to thrive with ease in the state.”

She said a new legal framework for PPP policy for the mutual benefit of investors and the state, are also in the process of being enacted to guide diaspora partnership and investment inflow.

“We have introduced aftercare services to our investors, which entails routine and spot checks on business operations, so as to prevent hitches due to activities from government or its agencies or even from other parties that government intervention may be of remedy.”

According to her, “With the abundance of entrepreneurs in Kano State I believe we can look internally and encourage our industrialists to seize this opportunity that will be presented at KEDIS 2021 to expand on their respective investments and create new ones.”