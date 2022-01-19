Despite the order of Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, the detained leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, returned to the Court on Wednesday, for his trial in same clothes he has been wearing since June last year when he was rearrested.

On Tuesday, the court had ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Kanu to have a change of cloth.

“I don’t want to see him in this cloth again. This one is almost off-white. Also make sure that you allow him to exercise and give him a good mattress,” Justice Nyako had ordered.

During the proceedings, the Prosecution counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that Kanu was the one who chose to wear the same clothes.

He said: “My lord, based on your order yesterday (Tuesday), we provided the Defendant with a new Orthopedic mattress, pillows and blankets.

“As for his appearance, he chose to wear this particular one because he said that it is designers.”

But in his response, Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, told the court that it was not true that his client insisted on wearing his designer clothes.

“My lord what happened was that by the time proceedings ended yesterday, and because it was not his visiting day, we were not able to pass to him, some clothes we obtained for him.

“We even discussed it with him this morning and he said that on the next visiting day he would want to have the new clothes,” he said.

He, however, commended the DSS for providing the IPOB leader with new mattress and pillows.

“I want to commend the DSS and the Court for ensuring that it was done,” Ozekhome added.