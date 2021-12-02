The trial of detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will this Thursday continue before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

At the last adjourned date, the case was fixed for January 19, 2022 but an emergency trial has been fixed for this Thursday morning.

LEADERSHIP learnt of moves to give the IPOB leader a soft landing since after some respected Igbo leaders appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release Kanu.

The emergency court session billed for this Thursday, LEADERSHIP further gathered, may be part of the moves.

Recall that President Buhari had said on November 19, 2021 that he would consider the unconditional release of the IPOB leader as sought by elder statesmen from the South-East.

Buhari had, however, added that such a request was a difficult option to weigh but assured that he would give it a thought.

The President said this while receiving a group under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi, at State House, Abuja, earlier in November.

The IPOB leader is currently standing trial at the court for terrorism-related charges.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and was repatriated to Nigeria in June 2021, to continue his trial having jumped bail.