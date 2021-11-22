Former presidential candidate and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will help consolidate national unity and reconciliation.

Olawepo-Hashim who was reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s response to Igbo leaders recently on considering Kanu’s release, said the office of the attorney-general can discontinue any prosecution in the national interest especially in the context of exchange for peaceful conduct.

A statement released by Olawepo-Hashim’s media office yesterday said, “the state has the power of Nolle prosequi through the office of the Attorney General to discontinue any prosecution in the National interest especially in this context in exchange for peaceful conduct.”

He added that “following the President’s visit to Imo State on September 9, 2021, we had hinted in this direction as well during the peacefully conducted Anambra Election on November 6, 2021, which saw the contributions of many stakeholders to achieve.”

According to him, he decided to join the APC in February this year because he “saw a genuine and honest commitment on the part of a more energised President Buhari, GCFR to leave a legacy of peace, security and democratic consolidation.”

He listed what he called the “quick gains in this direction” to include: The now settled introduction of electronic transmission of results of Election making for cleaner elections as seen in the last Anambra Election; the possibility of Direct Primaries for the election of party candidates to return power to the people particularly young people and the increasing progress in the fight against banditry and terrorism.”

Other gains, he said are the Presidential initiative for Judicial and Legislative Autonomy at the State levels to ensure Separation of powers, accountability and democratic consolidation and the Presidential initiative for Autonomy of state Legislatures, Local Government Autonomy and community policing.