For the second time in about three months, the federal government has barred journalists from covering the case of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

At the last adjourned date, there were altercations between the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and journalists.

Judicial reporters got to the court as early as 6am on Thursday but were prevented from gaining access to cover the proceedings.

According to one of the DSS operatives, they were awaiting directives from the trial judge, Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, on how many journalists should be allowed to go in and cover the proceedings.

One of the DSS operatives, who addressed few journalists at the entrance of Federal High Court 2, the courtroom where the proceedings is taking place said, ”The instruction we have is that journalists should stay in their press centre from where they would be screened to go in to cover the proceedings after getting clearance from Justice Nyako, the trial judge.”

As at the time of filing this report, no journalist has been allowed into the courtroom.