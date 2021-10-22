The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, got a worse treatment as he was not only denied access to the courtroom where IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was being tried, but also beaten by hoodlums who stormed the court premises with petrol bombs.

Sowore was still talking to security operatives, who denied him access into the court when some boys, who looked unkempt arrived.

The hoodlums headed straight to where Sowore was, slapping and punching him as security agents, to the surprise of everyone, looked on.

It took protest by journalists and lawyers present for security agents to reluctantly intervene and stop the hoodlums from beating Sowore.

Prior to the attack, Sowore had told journalists that he was in court to show solidarity to Kanu and ask the officials at the court registry why he had not been arraigned.

He said, “I am here to check the registry because for a while I have not been charged. I need to know about my treason case.

“Also I am here to witness the trial of my friend, Nnamdi Kanu. The court is a public space and the public should not be barred from accessing the courtroom.

“People have the right to self-determination. Nigeria has not worked and will never work. So Nnamdi Kanu is not wrong and his trial should not be in secret.

“Security operatives have consistently failed to do their jobs and now you see them harassing journalists and lawyers.”