Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has approved the regularization of five more layouts within Kaduna metropolis, in line with the state government’s Regularisation Programme.

The Director General Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Malam Isma’il Umaru Dikko disclosed that the layouts include Babban Saura village, NITEL Layout by Television Garage and Chanchangi Layout Kinkinau, Stello layout Sabon-Tasha and Housing Estate behind Bank PHB.

In a statement signed by Malam Nuhu Garba, the Public Relations Executive of the Authority, the Director General called on the owners of structures within these layouts to come with relevant documents to process their building/As-built permits.

The statement promised that more undocumented layouts will benefit from the governor’s kind gesture, warning that Kaduna State Government will not condone further distortion of the Kaduna Master Plan.

