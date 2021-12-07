The Katsina State Government has approved the contract for the rehabilitation of clarifiers, pumping stations, procurement and installation of electromechanical equipment at the Ajiwa Water Treatment Plant.

The state commissioner for Water Resources, Musa Adamu Funtua, disclosed this as Governor Aminu Bello Masari inspected the Ajiwa Water Plant recently. He said the executive council has approved the sum of N942, 926,381.25 for the rehabilitation awarded to Mamman Salisu Continental Computers, Resources and Investment Limited.

Governor Masari, while addressing journalists after the inspection, assured the people of the state that the rejuvenation of the Ajiwa Treatment Plant will be completed by May next year.

He added that with the completion of the project, Katsina and environs will have an adequate and steady water supply of about 45 to 50 million litres per day, in addition to the flow of water coming from the Zobe Plant.

He said, „ Rehabilitation is very difficult to work, when you start, you will never know the end until when the end comes. We started the work with the dam and then changed all components and built a new pump room. “But then when we got to the clarifiers where we discovered that the components were obsolete, something that was installed between 1974 and 1981, needed to be changed. We have to invite the original manufacturer of these components for us to be able to restore the capacity of the facility, because we don’t want to buy from other sources,”

The governor was hoping that the next administration will concentrate on raising the capacity of the waterworks.

Earlier in his explanation, the contractor, Alhaji Salisu Mamman Continental, told the governor that adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure the completion of the project at the stipulated time.

He said if fully restored, the Ajiwa Treatment Plant will be utilised for the next 50 years.