By GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Katsina state Police command has nabbed Lawan Zayyana of Muduru village of Mani local government area of the state in possession of 2 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) and 179 Anti Aircraft (AA) ammunition in his possession.

According to the command, the suspect is a notorious armed bandit, supplying arms and ammunitions to bandits in both Nigeria and Niger republic.

Parading the suspect alongside other suspected criminals, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, said the command acted base on credible intelligence information which led to the arrest of all the suspects.