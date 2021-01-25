ADVERTISEMENT
By GODWIN ENNA, Katsina
Katsina state Police command has napped Lawan Zayyana of Muduru village of Mani local government area of the state in possession of 2 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) and 179 Anti Aircraft (AA) ammunition in his possession.
According to the command, the suspect is a notorious armed bandit, supplying arms and ammunitions to bandits in both Nigeria and Niger republic.
Parading the suspect alongside other suspected criminals, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, said the command acted base on credible intelligence information which led to the arrest of all the suspects.
He said, “the Command has been following a lead, on one Lawan Zayyana, ‘m’, aged 35yrs of Muduru village, Mani LGA of Katsina state, a notorious bandit and arms and ammunition supplier to bandits in the forest.
” In the course of investigation, suspect was trailed and arrested alongside with his cohorts; namely: Haruna Yusuf, ‘m’, aged 47yrs of Sawarya village, Kaita LGA of Katsina state, (2) Haruna Adamu, ‘m’, aged 35yrs and Auwal Abubakar, ‘m’, aged 28yrs both of Maduru village, Mani LGA of Katsina state.
“Two (2) General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), One (1) LAR rifle and one hundred and seventy-nine (179) Anti-Aircraft (AA) ammunition, the sum of three million, four hundred and thirteen thousand and five hundred (3,413,500) West African – CFA Franc were recovered in their possession.”
The CP added Haruna Yusuf had confessed to be the gang leader of the bandits as he usually received the supply of arms and ammunition from Niger Republic and hands over to Lawan Zayyana, Haruna Adamu and Auwal Abubakar who will in turn take the supply to bandits in the forest.
He also stressed that the bandits also confenced to have sold over ten thousand arms and ammunition to bandits in the forest, admiting also to have “severally trafficked these arms and ammunition to bandits at Gurbi and Dan-Magaji areas in Zamfara state”