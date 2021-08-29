The Katsina State government says it has received 21,040 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for the second phase of vaccination exercise across the 34 local government areas of the state.

Dr Shamsuddeen Yahaya, executive secretary, Katsina State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Katsina.

Yahaya recalled that the state government in March received 107,504 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the first phase of the vaccination exercise.

“The state commissioner for health, Mr Yakubu Nuhu in company of other stakeholders received the vaccines at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“The vaccine is for the second dose of those that took the first jab about two months ago.

“We have begun training of health workers who will conduct the exercise billed to commence next week.

”Under the first phase of the vaccination exercise, AstraZeneca vaccine was administered to the frontline health workers and strategic leaders,” he said.

Yahaya said the state government on Aug. 20 equally received 92,370 doses of Moderna vaccine allocated to the state by the federal government.

The vaccines would be administered on residents of 18 years and above to stem spread of the pandemic

According to him, the state government on Monday commenced administering the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination targeting 18 years and above using the Moderna vaccine. (NAN)