Katsina State Government has spent over two billion naira to establish Faculty of Agriculture at the state owned Umaru Musa Yaradu‘a University (UMYU).

The vice chancellor of the institution, Prof. Sanusi Mamman, disclosed this at the commissioning ceremony of the technology incubation centre built by the federal government. He said, “Katsina State Government has spent over 2 Billion Naira in the establishment of the Faculty of Agriculture, in addition to another 3 Billion Naira which the institution received as a grant from TETFund.”

Responding to the establishment of the technology incubation centre at the institution, the vice chancellor said it has come at the right time, considering the Federal Government‘s concerted efforts in diversifying the economy by massive investment in the agriculture sector.

He states that the institution is keying into the vision of both the Federal and the State governments in diversifying the economy, and looking at the other viable alternatives in agriculture and agro-allied sub-sectors.

Explaining the intention of the management of the university to ensure the soon commencement of the incubation consultations centre for adequate utilisation, he added that the institution will soon commence consultations with appropriate government agencies, organisations, corporate bodies and experts for the objectives.

While commissioning the centre, the minister, Federal Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development, Mamud Abubakar, represented by the director of the ministry, Abdulkarim Durosinlorun, explained that the essence of the centre is to help the state in diversifying the economy.

He then congratulated the Katsina State Government and the university for having the centre cited there, expressing excitement that the state is keying into the federal government agricultural plans for food sufficiency, hoping that both the state and university will support the project to achieve its designed aims.

Speaking on behalf of governor Aminu Bello Masari, the special adviser to the governor on higher education, Dr Bashir Ruwangodiya, thanked the delegation for citing the centre in Katsina State and UMYU in particular, urging the school to adequately utilise the centre to empower a lot of students to be self-reliant.