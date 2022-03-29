The Secretary to Katsina State Government (SSG), Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa who recently declared to run for the coveted seat of Governor, has been identified as the leading aspirant who is favoured to succeed Governor Aminu Bello Masari whose tenure ends May next year.

Although no fewer than seven persons including Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Dikko Radda, Farouk Lawal Jobe, Sadiq Yar’adua, Mannir Yakubu Umar Abdulahi Tata and Senator Abu Ibrahim, are speculated to eye the Katsina guber seat, a youth leader, Lawal Tanko Umar told our correspondent that the SSG has got the backing of different stakeholders including the youth.

“He is the busiest aspirant with overwhelming support in this interesting battle to pick the APC ticket and replace Governor Masari in 2023”

Recently, over two hundred and fifty support groups drawn from the 34 local government areas of Katsina state, as well as members of the State House of Assembly threw their weight behind the gubernatorial ambition of the SSG.

The SSG, who met the supporters at the Katsina Motel for almost three hours, however, counselled them to conduct their activities in line with electoral guidelines, urging them to always accommodate other people’s views and not be violent.

“My desire to become the State Governor in 2023 is to consolidate the achievements of the successes recorded by our great party, APC in the past years and ensure that our children continue to get a better education; our youths are employed and our state witnesses more developments’’

The supporters among who were representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria( CAN), Funtua zone, Ibrahim Dogo; Hajia Saratu of Matazala group and Yus’ra Nuhu of “Dan Amana”, in their various remarks, extolled the qualities of the SSG, praying for his success both at the primaries and at the 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with the state house of Assembly members, the SSG revealed that 20 members out of thirty – four members were in his support of becoming the state Governor in 2023, adding that the number would increase before the party’s primaries.

He said” I appreciate you all for your support. We should however not deceive ourselves that there would not be challenges in our desire to rule the state in 2023’’.

Earlier while welcoming the SGS to the House of Assembly, the Speaker, Tasiu’u Musa Maigari Zango told their visitor that every member of the house knew him very well because of his contributions to the state in the past years

He said: ’’you are the only candidate who has come to us and asked for our support or your guber ambition, we will always continue to pray for you”