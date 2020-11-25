Secretary to Katsina State Government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, yesterday, bagged the 2020 National Productivity Award of “Excellence In Leadership and Productivity”.

Inuwa was presented with award at this year’s annual Nigerian Leadership and Productivity Summit organised by the National Productivity Centre.

Our correspondent reports that other political office holders honoured from Katsina State include the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Tasiu Musa Zango; Chief of Staff, Muntari Lawal; Head of the Civil Service of the State, Idris Tune and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Human Capital Department.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, shortly after receiving the award, a visibly elated Inuwa said it would spur reciepients to do more noting “clearly, this recognition is a call on all of us to double our efforts in service to humanity through selfless leadership”.

He said the Award was also a challenge to other political office hoders as well as civil servants to putting in their best in discharging their duties, knowing fully that a credible organisation under the Federal Ministry of Labour was monitoring their performance.