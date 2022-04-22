The Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, has resigned his appointment even as he moved to succeed Governor Aminu Bello Masari whose second and final tenure ends May 29, 2023.

Inuwa, who had earlier declared his intention to join the Katsina State guber race on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is seen by many as a key contender and the likely candidate to beat in the race.

His resignation was informed by the need to comply with the provisions of the amended Electoral Act, 2022.

A statement issued by the director of press in the office of the SSG, Abdulahi Aliyu Yar’adua and made available to LEADERSHIP, said Inuwa resigned to focus fully on actualising his desire to contest in the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial election.

Yar’adua said in the resignation letter Inuwa wrote to Governor Masari, he expressed profound gratitude for the singular honour and privilege given to him by the governor to serve as SSG since 2015.

According to Yar’Adua, Inuwa lauded Governor Masari for giving him the opportunity to offer his humble and modest contributions in serving the governor, government and good people of Katsina State.

He said, “the former SGS prayed to Almighty Allah to further strengthen the Governor Masari-led Administration in this last lap of its tenure.”

Meanwhile, Governor Masari has accepted the SSG’s resignation and wished him well in his political endeavour.

In an acceptance letter sighted by our correspondent, Masari expressed appreciation to the SSG for the services he rendered from 2015 to April 15, which is the effective date of his resignation.