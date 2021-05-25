Initially, Mahdi Shehu, a Katsina born business man who resides in Kaduna State posed as a whistle blower determined to expose what he insisted is large scale mismanagement of resources and seeming rot in the running of Katsina State.

But a deep insight into his baseless allegations coupled with his theatrical shows embarked upon essentially to escape litigations, showed clearly that his principal motive may not be whistleblowing after all.

In June 2020, Mahdi Shehu who is currently the chairman of Dialogue Group Limited, petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging that the Katsina State Government under the administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has misappropriated N52.6 billion in the last five years.

Shehu notes that the funds, according to official records at his disposal, were from the state’s security escrow accounts. He made what could mildly be described as effective use of the social media, in aggressively sharing the information about his supposed discovery of alleged looting of the state’s treasury.

As should be expected, Shehu’s allegation generated serious controversy both within and outside the state, especially that the allegation was coming against the backdrop of raging insecurity occasioned by mass kidnapping, rape and displacement of communities by bandits.

Among those who refuted the allegations was the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, who at a press conference on the 2nd of June last year, described Shehu’s allegations as baseless and frivolous claims orchestrated for ulterior motives.

Inuwa, who backed his defence with details of funds that accrued to the escrow account and expenses incurred therefrom, challenged Shehu to present facts to back his spurious allegations.

Specifically, Inuwa says from the inception of the Masari administration to when Shehu raised his allegations, what the state earmarked for security was N6.4 billion and not N40 billion as claimed by Shehu, even as he gave a detailed analysis of how the money was expended.

But Shehu insisted there was widespread sleaze and mismanagement of the state’s resources. Aside his petition to EFCC and ICPC, he organised several press conferences, live programmes on televisions and radio stations including using social media, to explain to the general public about alleged misappropriation and diversion of public funds to personal pockets.

Part of Shehu’s allegations was that N24 billion state security funds were diverted under Governor Aminu Masari‘s watch from 2015 to 2018 and a whooping N40 billion was diverted in shoddy circumstances during the same period.

Shehu also alleged that N49 million was spent on phones for state executive council members, while hundreds of millions were diverted into accounts of some commissioners, special advisers and a National Assembly member.

„We have evidence that as late as April 2020, he has withdrawn N10.841 million from the escrow security account being their monthly allowances as usual. So far, from June 2015 to April 2020 N849.656 million was removed in cash from the escrow security accounts domiciled at UBA Plc/Fidelity Bank Plc as monthly allowances to 10 MOPOLs at Lambar Rimi.“

Interestingly, while making his allegations, Shehu challenged Katsina State government to take legal action against him, if it believed that his allegations were baseless or the documents he bandied around were fake.

But suddenly, Shehu who claimed he was ready to present his facts if called upon, turned queer immediately he was invited to appear at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on the 25 of November, 2020.

Of course while he was bandying documents around, Katsina State government filed a petition against him. His invitation by the Police was in connection with the petition.

Although Shehu appeared at the Force Headquarters alongside his counsel and was asked to view several of his video clips uploaded on social media, after which the Police demanded evidence to substantiate his allegations, he feigned sickness and was allowed to seek medication.

It was while seeking ‘treatment’ after claiming to be unwell that Mahdi Shehu started displaying his real theatrical antics. He claimed to have been bitten by a snake on his way to the hospital.

Eventually, Shehu spent 14 days in the custody of the police and was released on self-recognition with assurance that he will provide proof to his allegations against the state government as demanded by the police.

However, he failed to show up at the Force Headquarters to provide the evidence as promised. This forced the police to send for him but he asked a counsel to represent him claiming he was infected with coronavirus.

Of course the Police issued a letter through his lawyer, reminding him of the case as well as requesting that he appear on January 11th, this year with a medical report for COVID-19 and the documents to prove his case with the state government.

But the self-acclaimed whistle blower neither showed up at the Force Headquarters nor replied the police. He was said to have jumped bail and failed to present a medical report to show he was ill within the period as claimed.

He was reportedly arrested at a railway station in Abuja on the 19th of February by the police, who later filed cybercrime charges against him at the Federal High Court sitting in Katsina.

The case was mentioned on the 8th of March 2021, where his lawyer gave a verbal application for bail of his client who was sick and brought into the court on crutches. After some legal fireworks between the police and his counsel, the Presiding Judge adjoined the matter to 12th March, 2021.

While awaiting the date, Shehu’s lawyer petitioned the NJC claiming his client will not get fair hearing in the court, hence the case was transferred to Federal High Court sitting in Kano. It was at the Kano Court that Shehu was granted bail with a surety of a citizen from Kano that has property worth N10 million in the state.

As earlier noted, the Kaduna-based entrepreneur had continually peddled information about alleged graft in the Katsina State government on his Facebook page and other social media sites. Shehu took to his Facebook wall and claimed that Governor Aminu Bello Masari and some members of his executive council mismanaged the state resources. With reckless abandon, he bragged that he was ever-ready to defend all his allegations in a court of competent jurisdiction.

But when the Inspector General of Police dragged him before the court on a six court charges bordering on cyber-stalking against the state government, Shehu who dared the state government to take him to court tried effortlessly to evade justice by going to court on a wheel-chair, wearing neckband and holding crutches to feign sickness.

This display attracted condemnation by both Nigerians and international bodies, sympathising with Mahdi Shehu for the torture he went through since the first day of his apprearance at Force Headquarters Abuja.

However, in a telephone conversation with some journalists in Katsina, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Frank Mba further explained how Mahdi’s case was handled, and whether or not he was tortured on orders of the immediate past IGP, Mohammed Adamu while in the cell in Abuja.

He said: “The Police did not torture him in any manner, instead he was given a VIP treatment while in detention.“

Responding to the video clips on Journalist Hangout, aired by TVC and Liberty TV, where he (Mahdi Shehu) was allowed to lead prayer sessions in the cell, Mba explained that the impression on Mahadi’s personality is fake. His antics and personality have been exposed as fake. It’s unfortunate that fundamental issues concerning authorities, government and even God have been relegated by Mahadi.

„The fundamental lessons people should learn about Mahdi is that people must be patient to hear the other side of the story before choosing whom to believe. People must investigate allegations by such fake impostors like Mahadi, who is sick from all ramifications.

“It is shameful for someone at that level who is looked up to as a mentor, to go so low as to make unfounded allegations.”

Meanwhile, Shehu Mahdi currently has a lot of charges against him which include: defamation of character, public incitement on electronic media and social media against Governor Masari, secretary to the state government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa and other members of the cabinet.

Although, Shehu was eventually granted bail, unfortunately for him, a video of him moving about without crutches, leading prayers while in a police cell surfaced, lending credence to the concerns that all the while he had been a fugitive from justice.

At the moment, asides from the case at the Federal High Court filed by the IGP, Shehu is battling with other court cases related to the same matter as he was charged before the Chief Magistrate Court (CMC 1) Katsina for “defamation, forgery and inciting the public against the state government.

There is also a subsisting matter arising from appeal and cross appeal, even as he is battling with another case of defamation filed at the Upper Sharia Court in Katsina, by the SSG, Mustapha Muhamed Inuwa.

Meanwhile, Mahdi Shehu has approached a High Court in Katsina to challenge the jurisdiction of the Sharia Court. The suit is pending.