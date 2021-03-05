The increasing rate of divorce in Abuja and other states in the country has been linked to an aphrodisiac popularly know as Kayan Mata which is used to ‘snatch lovers and husbands’.

Kayan Mata which mean women things in Hausa is a product used for sexual intercourse and love enhancer among couples as it possesses the power to improve their affections.

However, the product has been misconstrued and abused by women who are in desperate need of man or cash.

A dealer identified as Halima Faruk in a post on Youtube noted that the product is made of herbs usually obtained from India and some African countries.

“The product makes your sex organs extremely very sweet, so sweet that when your man tests another woman, the woman would taste soar to your man.”

“When you use the product and sleep with your man, he can never get the good sensation from another woman except you, and that will make him keep coming for you.”

“To know the effectiveness of the product, swallow some particles of it and take sugar, you will find out that sugar is no longer sweet, the way sugar tastes in your mouth, is how other women would be to your man.”

According to her, Kayan Mata is of different types. She identified one as an ATM that has the capacity of compelling men to release cash and property they never wished to give.

Recall that an Abuja-based lawyer, Annebrafa, recently disclosed that more than 4,000 couples applied for divorce in the Federal Capital Territory in less than two months.

“4,000 divorce applications in Abuja already and the year just started.”

“Some of these marriages are less than a year old. What is really happening,”? She tweeted.

A female resident of the Federal Housing, Lugbe Abuja who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation said, “I got to know about this demonic product recently after it had ruined my marriage.