In the last six years, Kaduna State Government has been attracting blue chip companies into the state, what is your ministry doing to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which are the largest employers of labour in the country?

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology, in the last three years or so, has been putting a lot of efforts in that regard. We are an offshoot of what used to be Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Science and Technology. A lot of interventions both within the federal and state governments, have taken place that are geared at specifically encouraging small scale enterprises to blossom as major components of the Nigerian economy and by implication the economy of Kaduna state. A lot of interventions such as Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF) and a lot of other programmes were introduced geared at encouraging the small scale producers, to find the necessary soft loans to advance their various trades and micro industries. In that regard, we have the micro credit agency, that is specifically devoted to assist such serious small business owners with facilities that would not attract interests like under the conventional system. So, the microcredit agencies set out to do that.

Apart from the micro credit agencies, we have the Kaduna Finance Company which to a great extent, contributes in ensuring the survival of such micro and small scale industries that abound across the state. But importantly, the creation of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) has provided a further opportunity of not just bringing in businesses and investments into the state but also leveraging the existing structures of the microcredit and the KFIC and other interventions of government to link these companies to micro and small scale enterprises. So, let me give you an example with the Olam Hatchery. This is a multi billion naira investment that came into the state about five, six years ago and we have a lot of micro industrialists that are into area of poultry, agro processing and agric productions that have been linked to Olam. The company has been able to create a lot of outgrowers into poultry thereby expanding, increasing and improving production capacity thereby propelling production.

Apart from Olam Poultry Farm and Feed mill, which other company has collaborated with MSMEs?

Apart from Olam, there are other investors that have stepped in in the agric sector, for instance Tomato Jos. They came over and are also working on the outgrower model, in that many people that were previously producing tomatoes and transporting them to long distances, despite the hazards, have substantially reduced. So, these are just two examples in the agricultural value chain which the ministry, in conjunction with other agencies and departments of government, have linked up MSMEs to companies coming into the state. We will continue to do that because the benefits are obvious in terms of more market for the MSMEs in the agro-allied sector and job creation. I think the ministry is doing very well in that area and we will continue to sensitize MSMEs in that sector.

We also have a relationships with the Bank of Industry where over a billion naira has been secured for young entrepreneurs to fund their businesses. Kaduna state gave its own counterpart fund of N500 million and young individuals with viable proposals have been selected and facilities have been extended to them. So, young graduates that could have been roaming the streets are now gainfully engaged and the idea of going to school and waiting for white collar jobs is gradually being wiped out.

Tourism is a potential money spinner and it is one of the sectors that have been grafted to your ministry. To which extent is your ministry leveraging the huge tourism potentials of Kaduna state?

What has happened was that before the coming of this government, a lot of tourists attractions within the state were comatose, completely dilapidated, some of them out of existence, otherwise we have very interesting tourists attraction such as the waterfalls in Kafanchan, the Queen Amina of Zazzau tourists sites around Igabi, and many other places in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru. They were really in bad shape. So, when we came in, we tried to revive the tourism sector but the unfortunate thing that we found out was that the sites were government run. As a matter of policy, we believe that it should be private sector driven and that is why even our hotels, we opted in getting business men to either buy them over or run them as Public Private Partnerships. So, the initiative that is required to run those sites profitably was absent so they almost collapsed.

We tried as much as possible to revive some of these historical sites, some of these tourists attractions across the state. We invited people from the private sector to come up with the idea of the best way to revive them; whether to concession some of them or to sell them off. We believe that the sites have the capacity of not just generating economic activities but also creating job opportunities and improving on the quality of lives of the citizens not just of that particular area but the state at large. We sincerely believe that the best way to go about this is to concession some of these sites and allow private investors to take them over, so that they can build and develop them in such a manner that they will be profit oriented. Right now, most of the hotels in the state have been sold; Zaria Hotel for instance, is billed to be handed over to the new owners tomorrow 23rd of February and the Deputy Governor is going to do that, Kachia Motel, Saminaka Motel all of them have been sold off and I believe the private sector is in better position to renovate and manage them.

The Kaduna International Trade Fair is here, year in year out, the fair has been reduced to a regular market. In what way will Kaduna state collaborate with KADCCIMA in order to make it better?

Well, I think it is the other way. It is KADCCIMA that should be collaborating with Kaduna State Government in order to make it better. As you know in the last six, seven years, we have been able to generate investments into the state worth billions of dollars. If we have done that, it means we have the will, the capacity and the expertise to attract investors. They can come here invest and realize returns on their investment; we have been doing that. The expectation is that Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, as a private entity, should have keyed into the new resolve of government to improve on their activities on not just trade fair but also making business generally more friendly.

We, in the last many years, have been leading in the Ease of Doing business in Nigeria, by liberalizing and making it possible for a lot people who desire to invest, to come and do so with minimum stress and cutting a lot of bureaucracies that previously scared serious investors. Now we have done away with that, so the expectation is that the Chamber should relate closely with Kaduna State Government through the ministry. By so doing, we will make them realize that their activities or their functions should not be restricted to the annual organizing Kaduna International Trade Fair. You also recall that Kaduna International Trade Fair which started in 1979 was the premier trade fair in this country. It was one of the biggest, the largest trade fair that was held in this country and it was a big international event which investors from across the globe were coming in to showcase their various products and services and in the process a lot of economic activities took place.

So many factors came in; national economic crises, the inability and incapacity of the successive management of the Chamber to be able to realize the imperatives of modern times and not expanding their horizon beyond the traditional staging of trade fair on annual basis. The activity of the Chamber should have been all year round, rather than concentrating on either doing a trade fair or having on the calendar other states and cities within the country or outside the country where trade fair is taking place and participating. I think the Chamber should do more.

We have invited the management of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture. We have connected them with the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) that has succeeded in this area over these few years. You will be surprised to know that there was very minimal relationship, very little link between the Chamber and KADIPA; so what we are doing now is to try to create that synergy between the agency and the Chamber so that they can collaborate with each other. I believe when that is done, the entire business environment will become easier, means of doing business in the state and outside the state will become clearer and more profitable both for the Chamber and those coming in to invest and by implication the government. When we have a lot of business activities, it means that we will be able to raise a lot of revenue from taxes and create more jobs. We want KADIPA and the Chamber to be partners in progress, and we have started that; in fact, we have been doing everything possible to ensure that they also assist the Chamber in getting a lot of these investors to recognize, identify and participate fully in the staging of the Kaduna International Trade Fair which began at the end of last week.

MBIT Facts

-The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology (MBIT) aims to drive economic growth by promoting entrepreneurship and skills development, using technology;

-It is an offshoot of the former Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Science and Technology;

-The ministry has also been nurturing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), by providing the enabling environment for them to get credits at very low interest rates;

-MBIT is also linking MSMEs with blue chip companies for possible collaborations;

-Last year, the ministry launched the Kaduna State Tourism Catalogue during KADINVEST 6.0 which held in September, which aims at boosting the tourism potential of the state;

-Right now, Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) is partnering with the ministry to improve on its activities;

— Apart from promoting business and tourism, the ministry has also been holding the annual Kaduna Book and Arts Festival (KABAFEST) since July 2017.