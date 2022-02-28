Kaduna State Government will transfer all state-owned enterprises to private investors for effective utilization and maximum benefit for its citizens, in line with a private sector-driven economy.

The Deputy Governor and Chair of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Dr Hadiza Balarabe, reiterated this at the handing over of Zaria Pharmaceuticals to Fahrenheit Pharmaceuticals Limited, at a brief ceremony within the company’s premises.

Dr Balarabe also handed over Zaria Hotel to its new investor, the African Continental Hotels and Resort Limited, which emerged the successful bidder of a competitive bidding process.

The Deputy Governor who highlighted the significance of the sale, added that “it is our belief that a burgeoning private sector holds better prospects for job creation, revenue generation and economic growth”.

“Our responsibility as a government is to create the enabling environment for private investments to thrive. This government has demonstrated its commitment to this cause through reforms that have repositioned Kaduna state as the number one state in the Ease of Doing business in Nigeria,’’ she added.

According to her, ‘’Kaduna State Government believes that by creating the enabling environment, private businesses will thrive in the state, thereby creating jobs, reducing unemployment and generating revenue for the state.’’

The Deputy Governor however stated that although government has sold the company, it wants it to succeed, adding that the state looks forward to the expansion of Zaria Pharmaceutical lines of production as the new owners promised.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Secretary of KADIPA, Khalil Nur Khalil said that the Zaria Pharmaceuticals Limited is expected to produce 200 direct jobs and over a 1,000 indirect jobs when fully operational, while also contributing significantly to the state’s tax revenue.

“With such expertise and competence in the field of syringe manufacturing, we are confident that the restructuring of Zaria Pharmaceuticals will exponentially expand jobs and strengthen the public health sector, which is one of the cardinal objectives of the administration of His Excellency, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai,’’ he said.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Coordinating Director of Fahrenheit Limited, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed promised that they will be producing between 135-150 million syringes, 12 million-22 million intravenous (IV) fluids, and between 18 million-38 million specimen bottles for local market and exports.

Tanko, noted that Nigeria currently utilizes over 2 billion syringes annually and has only three companies manufacturing less than 40% of that.