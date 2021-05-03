Kaduna State Government has published its Security Report for the first quarter of 2021, detailing deaths linked to banditry, violent attacks, communal clashes and reprisals across the three senatorial districts.

Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan presented the report at a meeting of the State Security Council on Friday, 30 April 2021, in continuation of the state government’s tradition of transparency on security matters.

The meeting which was chaired by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, had security chiefs, traditional rulers and senior government officials in attendance.

According to the report, Kaduna Central senatorial district had the highest number of deaths linked to banditry, violent attacks, communal clashes and reprisals from January 1st to March 31, 2021.

The Security Situation Report of the first quarter of the year shows that out of the total number, 236 deaths were recorded in the senatorial district, representing 73% of the total deaths recorded.

The Commissioner said that all 236 deaths occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas.

According to him, there was no death from banditry or communal violence recorded in the local governments of Kaduna North and Kaduna South local governments during the period under review.

‘’Birnin Gwari local government area recorded the highest figure with 77 deaths, followed by Chikun local government area with 52, Igabi local government area with 45 and Giwa local government area with 42. Kajuru local government area recorded 20 deaths in the first quarter,’’ he explained.

Aruwan pointed out that ‘’Southern Kaduna senatorial district had 68 deaths in total, of which five were women and two were below the age of 18. Kauru local government area had 28 deaths, followed by Zangon Kataf local government area with 14, and Kagarko local government area with 12. ‘’

‘’Northern Kaduna senatorial district was the least affected zone, with 19 people killed (about 6% of the total). Zaria LGA had the highest casualty figure of six,’’ he added.

The Commissioner revealed that Kaduna central senatorial zone also had the highest number of kidnapped victims, out of a total of 949 people in the first quarter.

According to Aruwan, the senatorial district accounted for 782 victims, representing 82% of the total, with Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru accounting for 778 of them.

Giving the breakdown, he said that ‘’ Birnin Gwari local government area had 291 persons kidnapped, Igabi local government area had 227, Chikun local government area had 156 and Giwa local government area had 58. Kajuru local government area recorded 46 kidnapped persons.’’

Southern Kaduna senatorial district followed Kaduna Central as it recorded 129 kidnapped persons, with Kachia and Kagarko local government areas posting the highest numbers with 67 and 34 respectively, he also said.

The Commissioner further said that Kaduna North senatorial district recorded 38 kidnapped persons, with 21 of these from Zaria local government area.

Aruwan also said that ‘’most of the 3,289 herds of cattle rustled in the state were stolen from the Kaduna central senatorial district, which accounted for around 89%, which translates to 2,919 cattle.’’

‘’Igabi and Giwa had the highest figures of rustled animals in the first quarter, with 1,537 and 1,061 respectively,’’ he clarified.

The Commissioner pointed out that Kaduna State Government has sustained strategies to address the security challenges affecting the state, by strengthening the human intelligence gathering networks in critical areas.’’

The government also provided ample support to the Federal Security Agencies, especially in terms of reinforcements and logistics, empowered the Kaduna State Peace Commission to engage communities and incline them towards peaceful resolution of differences.