Kaduna State Power Supply Company (KAPSCO) has provided reliable power solutions to over 250 Primary Healthcare Centres over the last five years. The power supply company has also provided 1,300 solar-powered streetlights to improve night-time economy and security in inter-state bus parks in Kaduna within the same period. The Managing Director of KAPSCO, Dolapo Popoola who disclosed this, said that the goal of KAPSCO is to increase access to electricity, power off-grid communities, execute independent power projects, power public buildings, and effectively maintain solar streetlights.

‘’In the last two years, KAPSCO has saved close to N400 million in electricity bills through its Electricity Bill Management System (EBMS), operated and maintained 2.3 MW of Solar across 47 locations and launched the Solar for All; a first of its kind, salary deductible financing for over 70,000 public servants,’’ she added. According to her, KAPSCO is currently working with other partners to complete a feasibility study to connect over 38 communities with solar power.

Popoola said that the communities will get customized, productive-use, off-grid power solutions that will enable them to engage in economic activities and general boost their local economies. “The installation of solar-powered streetlights in and around economic centres in rural and urban areas in Kaduna metropolis, is to improve community lighting, security and night-time economy.” she said. The Managing Director further explained that KAPSCO is working with other partners to also provide 80 KW of Solar power for the computer labs of 16 public secondary schools as a pilot.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Popoola further said that “to achieve universal access in Kaduna, the state government welcomes interventions by private and public partners, donors and other stakeholders to accelerate access to affordable, sustainable power for all.’’ ‘’One of such partnership is with Konexa; a new platform that helps national and state governments as well as utilities deliver quality and reliable power for everyone in the country,’’ she added. It will be recalled that two weeks ago, Konexa constructed a 21.9kW Solar Hybrid Mini-grid in Ruhugi, Chikaji Gbagi community in Igabi local government, one of eight to be constructed at different communities in the area council before the 2nd Quarter of 2022. The Mini-grid in Ruhugi has over 70 connections to households and small businesses offering residents access to power and Konexa has promised to construct seven more in different communities in Igabi local government over the next nine months