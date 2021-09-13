Kaduna State Government has been ranked as the first subnational in terms of financial management and transparency in public finance management in the country, for three years running.

The Accountant-General, Shizzer Bada disclosed this at a town hall engagement with Civil Societies Organisations (CSOs) and select groups from across the 23 local government areas.

Shizzer Bada said that the state is more open with ‘’ information pertaining to policy based fiscal strategy and budgeting; management of assets and debts; budget credibility; control in budget execution; accounting and reporting and external audit and legislative scrutiny.”

‘’The Governor Nasir El-Rufai led-administration which is a people-focused government, is ensuring the active participation of citizens. The government, on assumption of duty, came up with a strategy to ensure that the state benefits from democracy,’’ she added.

The Accountant General also said that the state has done significantly well in terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020, as it raked in over N50.7 billion, in spite of Covid-19 pandemic.

Bada further pointed out that Kaduna state is rated fourth state nationally in terms of IGR.

Speaking at the event, leader of the Coalition of Associations for Leadership, Peace Empowerment and Development (CALPED) Yusuf Gajere, said the town hall meeting will increase public awareness of the state’s plans for the citizens.

In his goodwill message, Mr Abel Adejoh, who is the representative of Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), lauded the Kaduna State Government for the engagement with CSOs.

He said that CSOs have an obligation to support government to meet up to expectations while strengthening citizens on how to get “value for money”.