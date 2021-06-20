The Nigerian Army has said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued more students and teachers of Federal Government College (FGC) Birnin Yawuri, kidnapped by bandits on Thursday.

Advertisements





The director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Nigerian Army troops carried out the mission with the support of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component.

He said one teacher and three students were rescued on Sunday at Makuku, in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

The troops in the encounter also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four mobile phones.

He said troops have also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action.

He recalled that two teachers and five students were earlier on Friday, June 18, 2021 rescued by the troops in a coordinated fire fight with the kidnappers.

Advertisements