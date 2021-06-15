As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the International Albinism Awareness Day, the founder of Medicaid Foundation and the wife of the Kebbi State governor Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has frowned at those attacking and discriminating against persons living with albinism and urged the culprits to desist from the act

Advertisements





She marked the day in Kebbi in a programme jointly organised by the Kebbi State government, Medicaid Cancer Foundation and The Albino Foundation (TAP).

In her remarks at the event, she said in 2013 the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling for the prevention of attacks and discrimination against persons with albinism.

While noting the theme of the day which was “Strength Beyond All Odds”, she said the theme which was chosen to highlight the achievements of people with albinism around the world and to show that people with albinism can defy all odds. It was also to celebrate how people with albinism worldwide meet and exceed expectations in all domains of life and to encourage everyone during this time of a Global Pandemic to join the global effort to #BuildBackBetter.

The first lady, who was represented by the senior special adviser to the governor of Kebbi State, Hajiya Memuna Sulaiman Jega, reiterated her support for people with special needs in the state