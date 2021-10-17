Wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu, has donated the sum of N2million for the treatment of cancer patients at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) in Gwagwalada.

Zainab, while presenting the donation at the weekend, noted that the gesture was aimed at supporting people battling with cancer and to uplift the spirit of cancer patients and survivors.

The governor’s wife, who is the founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, stressed the need for strategic cancer intervention organisations across board, to create awareness and help in cancer treatment and prevention in the country.

She disclosed that Medicaid in collaboration with Kebbi State government and other relevant stakeholders were vigorously engaged in the fight against cancer by, not only providing awareness, but interventions to ensure treatment of cancer patients.

Mrs Bagudu called on relevant stakeholders and organisations to join hands with the traditional institutions in the fight against cancer in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving the donation, the

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Bissallah Ekele, described the gesture as a stimulus to other organisations in the fight against cancer, adding that the donation would go a long way in putting a smile on the faces of the cancer patients.

Ekele called on Nigerians to ensure regular screening for cancer-related symptoms to ease early detection, prevention and treatment, noting that late presentation of most cancer cases in the hospitals had remained the major challenge in the treatment and management of the disease.