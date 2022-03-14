Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said the people of the state and Nigerians will not be cowed by the recurring security challenges in the country.

Bagudu said as a nation, Nigerians would not be intimidated by the obnoxious security challenges.

“We are uniformly committed to building a better, stronger, united and peaceful Nigeria,” the governor said.

Bagudu stated this in a special broadcast shortly after meeting members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, in his condolence message to the people of the State following the recent bandit attack in Zuru Emirate.

The governor said that Nigeirans must be commended for their dexterity to trudge on, even in the face of the daunting challenges.

According to the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, it was regrettable that a number of security personnel and vigilantes, as well as innocent citizens lost their lives due to the attacks.

Bagudu said, “We are here once again, the executive and the legislature to unanimously express our deep condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari ,Ministers of Defence and Police Affairs, IGP and other military and security chiefs, in this direction.

“We are collectively mourning our heroes and heroines, their families and families of other victims.

“We are also commending the President and the security agencies,including vigilantes and other critical stakeholders for working round the clock to ensure the security of lives and properties of the people of the state and Nigerians.”

He also lauded local government chairmen, religious and traditional rulers, as well as the generality of the people of the state for catering for the IDPs and other victims of insecurity.

Bagudu also commended the media for their reportage, charging them to always tell the truth and the heroism demonstrated by the nation’s gallant soldiers and security personnel.

Bagudu assured that the State Assembly has renewed its unflinching commitment to support the efforts of the state government to restore lasting peace to the state, including spending more money.

The governor said that the military had deployed more personnel with a view to restoring peace and security of the State.