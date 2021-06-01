Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has restated its commitment to metering in line with the federal government’s initiative saying that concerted efforts are being made to end estimated billing of customers.

KEDCO, in a statement signed by its head of corporate communications, Ibrahim Shawai, said thousands of households had been metered adding that the metering scheme is still ongoing to bridge the remaining gaps.

“We are committed to ensuring an end to estimated billing system in the Kano franchise and we will roll out more phases of metering going forward to complement the present phase,” Shawai said.

He noted that the metering is free and shall remain so adding that KEDCO would not condone efforts to sabotage free distribution by staff or non-staff. Shawai however enjoined customers to report any extortion before, during or after metering to any KEDCO offices.”