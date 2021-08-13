The mother of late Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher, a 14 year-old SS1 student of Premiere Academy Lugbe, Abuja, Mrs. Vivien Akpagher, has cried out for justice.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bizarre circumstances surrounding the untimely death of Keren-Happuch have continued to generate angry reactions from her loved ones including her heartbroken mother who is demanding justice for her tragic death.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Mrs Akpagher said since the death of her daughter it has been very hard for her, adding that she barely sleeps.

According to her, “Since the incident, it’s been very hard for me. I barely sleep. She was the only girl-child I had. So, she was my friend, she was my confidant and she was like a mother to everyone in the house.”

Speaking earlier, the Coalition of Gender Based Violence (GBV) Responders has condemned the spate of propaganda embarked upon by Premiere Academy, which according to them was an attempt to evade being found complicit in the rape of 14 year-old Keren-Happuch, who died as a result of condom left inside her, which infected her with sepsis, leading to her death.

The leader of the coalition and founder of Men Against Rape Foundation, Lemmy Ughegbe said, “the recent media frenzy by the school proves the desperation of the school to hoodwink the public with propaganda in other to evade justice.”

The coalition also said that the school admitted to the rape of the child before she died, but changed its position to protect its business interest.

Ughegbe noted that, “the more the management and board of Premiere Academy embark on the media frolics, the more they contradict themselves and implicate themselves further.”

He referred to the interview granted to ThisDay Newspapers by acting Principal of the school, Mr. Chris Akinsonwon on Monday, August 9, 2021, wherein he (Akinsonwon) was quoted as saying, “we don’t know of the condom. If we knew of a condom, we would have removed it.”

“Gentlemen of the press, you are intelligent people and can easily infer what Akinsonwon means. He has simply said he knew Keren-Happuch was raped, but he did not know condom was left inside her.”

He said the school can do all their propaganda and press conferences.

“All we need is one press conference to counter all their falsehoods with incontrovertible and undeniable evidence,” Ughegbe stated.

He said the coalition has evidence on tape where management staff of Premiere Academy admitted to Keren-Happuch being raped and where they expressed fears that there may be other victims of rape in their school.

“During the conversation which was between Keren-Happuch’s mother, Mrs. Vivien Akpagher, the matron of the school, Mrs. Grace Salami, and the head of Pastoral, Mr. Adesanmi they admitted to the mother that they had failed in their responsibility to protect Keren-Happuch. In fact, Mrs Salami concluded that the rape must have been very recent.

“This honest and frank conversation was held at the hospital on 21st of June, 2021 when Keren-Happuch was in critical condition and nobody knew she would die.”

He lamented that by the following day when Keren-Happuch died, the entire school changed from empathy mode to the ‘let us protect our school at all cost’ mode. It was at this point that the lies, denials, deceits, and propaganda started.

The coalition played the conversation and journalists were visibly shaken by the content of the record as it corroborated all the statements made by the leader of the team, Ughegbe.

“We have more evidence on them. Let them continue with their propaganda. We have just one truth to diffuse and counter them. We are ready,” he added.