While the fans are speculating a possible duet between the South African rapper Casper Nyovest and multi-talented artist, Khalee Ali has hinted a collaboration could be in the works between the both of them after he announced in an interview on Saturday morning.

Coming from two different places musically, with Khalee Ali’s brutal and tight-bars, fans are expecting a triumphant number from them, although the Nigerian born artist is yet to confirm if this will happen anytime soon, he recently replied a fan who asked if this will ever happen, “We’ve thought about it,” hinting that one has been discussed.

He then turned the focus back to his highly anticipated studio album, “ALI,” which he said will arrive later this year.