Kidnapped Adamawa journalist, Mrs Amrah Ahmed, who is an Editor with the Adamawa Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), has been released by her abductors.

Mrs Ahmed, a nursing mother, was kidnapped on Tuesday May 2, 2021 having resumed work same week after her maternity leave.

Her husband, Alhaji Ahmad Isa Mbamba, confirmed her release around 1:32am on Wednesday.

“Alhamdulillah, Amra regained her freedom and reunited with her family. Worthy to note, she returned safely. Our sincere thanks to all colleagues,” Mbamba said.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the house of the victim last week with the intension to kidnap her husband.

Numbering about 15 with dangerous weapons, the assailants invaded the residence of the victim at Mbamba in Yola South local government area and whisked her away in place of her husband.

The kidnappers upon their arrival in the residence, broke the sitting room door and gained access into the bedroom asking the whereabout of the husband of the victim.

Kidnappers in recent times have been terrorising the people of Mbamba and Sabon Pegi of Doctors Quarters areas in Yola town in Adamawa State.