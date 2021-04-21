BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The abducted Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, yesterday regained his freedom from kidnappers’ den.

Our correspondent gathered that the release of Oba Oyewumi, who was kidnapped last week Thursday in his palace by gunmen, was secured in Obbo-Ile in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State.

The kidnappers had last Saturday contacted the monarch’s family and demanded a N20 million ransom to secure his release.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the release noted that the monarch had been reunited with his family.

Abutu said, “I can confirm to you that the monarch had been released from captivity and reunited with his family. However, he is presently receiving medical care in one of the medical facilities in the state as a result of the trauma he passed through”.

He added that the command was not aware of any ransom paid to secure the monarch’s release, saying his freedom was necessitated by the concerted actions taken by the police and other security agencies.

In the same vein, the Ekiti Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd), said the release of the traditional ruler was secured at Obbo Ayegunle, Ekiti local government area of Kwara State with the support of the vigilante members in Kwara State for the Amotekun operatives.

Komolafe said, “When we went into the bush, we tracked the traditional ruler to the area, the Vigilante from Kwara State joined our team and we were able to rescue him in the night in the forest at Obbo-Ile, Kwara State.

“No ransom was paid. We have brought him home and he is currently receiving medical attention”.