Kidnapped pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Sunday Adeniran who was taken hostage alongside one female public school teacher on Saturday morning in Calabar, capital of Cross River State by unknown gunmen have both regained freedom.

Confirming the victims’ release on Monday in Calabar in an interactive session with LEADERSHIP, the police public relations officer, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo who commended the effort of the security operatives to ensure the release of the victims stated that the security agents swung into action immediately news of the kidnap got to them.

The PPRO charged the residents of the state not to hide information that could lead to arrest of criminals disturbing the peace of the state.

“It was a strict direct order of the commissioner of police Aminu Alhassan to the security operatives who acted swiftly to secure the release of the kidnapped victims.

“Let me commend the swiftness of SP Awodi and his Dragon Squad, their efforts yielded results and in time the victims are now in safe hands.

“I want to appeal to the public not to wait until something happens before they report, they should always report strange movements to curb this kind of ugly incident,” the PPRO maintained.