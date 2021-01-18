BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Following the incessant killings and kidnapping in Ondo state, the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has ordered that all Forest Reserves in the State should be vacated by herdsmen within the next 7 days with effect from yesterday (Monday).

Akeredolu also banned night-grazing with immediate effect because most farm destruction takes place at night, while the movement of cattle within cities and highways across the state was prohibited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akeredolu said, “We have taken major steps at addressing the root cause of kidnapping, in particular, and other nefarious activities detailed and documented in security reports, the press, and debriefings from victims of kidnap cases in Ondo State.

“These unfortunate incidents are traceable to the activities of some bad elements masquerading as herdsmen.

” These felons have turned our forest reserves into hideouts for keeping victims of kidnapping, negotiating for ransom, and carrying out other criminal activities.

“As the Chief Law and Security Officer of the State, it is my constitutional obligation to do everything lawful to protect the lives and property of all residents of the State.

” Under-aged grazing of cattle is outlawed. In its usual magnanimity, our administration will give a grace period of seven days for those who wish to carry on with their cattle-rearing business to register with appropriate authorities.

“Our resolution to guarantee safety of lives and property within the State shall remain utmost as security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban.”