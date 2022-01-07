A notorious kidnap kingpin (name withheld) has threatened to burn down Garin Ajiya, a village in Wagimi district of Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

This is even as the police in Adamawa State have busted a kidnapping syndicate and arrested one Sani Idi and recovered a pistol and ammunitions from him.

A source that pleaded anonymity, told LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday in Katsina that the kidnap kingpin divulged the information to one of the persons he abducted recently.

The source, who sent a text message to LEADERSHIP, said, “The notorious bandit and kidnap kingpin vowed to burn down Garin Ajiya village in Wagimi district of Batsari. He informed one person whom they kidnapped two days ago.”

This happened barely a week after the state government lifted the ban on telecom networks in the seven frontline local government areas including Batsari.

Meanwhile, the police in Adamawa State have busted a kidnapping syndicate and arrested one Sani Idi and recovered a pistol and ammunition from him.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the suspect, Sani Idi, a 32-year-old resident of Buladega in Mubi South local government area was arrested with a pistol and six rounds of live ammunition among other items.

“The command’s operatives attached to Gombi Division, on the 4/1/2022 disconnected a criminal network of kidnappers and apprehended a 32-year-old Sani Idi, a resident of Buladega village of Mubi south local government and recovered one pistol gun with six rounds of live ammunitions in his hideout at Ngasa village, Gombi local government area.

“The suspect during interrogation confessed belonging to syndicate of 6 that masterminded the kidnap of Alhaji Oro Musa of Gombi local government and three others sometimes in December, 2021.

“The commissioner of police, having commended the operatives for dislodging and reclaiming the public space, directed all the divisional police officers and their supervisory area commanders to intensity effort at dislodging the crime network in their areas of responsibilities by denying the criminals opportunity to regroup anywhere in the state.

“The police boss equally assured that any person apprehended for violating the laws of the land or disrupting the public peace will be prosecuted,” the statement said.