Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has directed police officers and security operatives in the state to take the battle to unknown gunmen wherever they are and kill them down first.

Uzodimma gave the directive yesterday when he paid a condolence visit to the state police command headquarters in Owerri, over the killing of policemen and burning of police formations in the state.

He advised the cops to stop allowing themselves to be killed by bandits who attack police facilities in the state.

Uzodimma said, “Don’t allow yourself to be killed by idiots who do not have the authority of the law to carry guns. Stop allowing yourselves to be murdered in cold blood by them. Defend yourselves, the life and property of peace-loving people of this state.

"Let me say it again, you are the only one licensed to carry guns in our country. Don't allow yourself to be killed by idiots who do not have the authority of the law to carry guns. Stop allowing yourselves to be murdered in cold blood by them. Defend yourselves, the life and property of peace-loving people of the state," he said.

Meanwhile, the governor has said his administration will introduce an insurance policy for all the security operatives in the state, saying they will be protected.

Uzodimma assured the police that his administration would not abandon the families of the slain officers, adding that the Nigeria police is the last hope of the common man.