The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the murder of Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as an unconscionable and despicable act.

This is contained in a release signed by the party’s chairman, Marcillinus Nlemigbo, and made available to journalists in Owerri on Monday.

Condemning the act, Nlemigbo said that the party received the news with a deep sense of sorrow and grief, adding that the party had lost a loyal stalwart.

He described the late Gulak as a great party leader, saying that it was rather unfortunate that he was assassinated.

He condoled the national leadership of the APC, the presidency and the people and government of Adamawa State over Gulak’s death.

“The unconscionable assassination of Ahmed Gulak, a party faithful is a provocative affront to the generality of Imo people who are not known to be this unmindful, callous, barbaric and heartless.

“His death, certainly, is a huge loss to APC as a party, his family, close friends, the good people of Adamawa and Nigeria as a country.

“Almost in a remarkable and apparent contradiction, as Imo State is not a hostile ground to visitors – we are receptive, loving, caring and accommodating,” he said.

He further called on security agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all those involved in the “heinous and dastard act” are brought to book no matter how highly placed.

The state party chairman, however, commended the efforts of the state government in containing the rising insecurity and called on residents of the state to join hands with the state government in restoring the usual peace and security in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that Gulak was killed while on his way to catch a flight at Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, on Sunday.

The police in a statement on Sunday, while confirming incident, said that Gulak had left for the airport without security guards as he did not inform security operatives in the state that he was leaving.

The Police later said that acting on reliable intelligence, his suspected killers were gunned down in a gun battle between the police and the hoodlums in Afor Enyiogugu junction, Aboh Mbaise local government area of the State on Sunday.