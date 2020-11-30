By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Governors have said the killing of over forty (40) rice farmers in Garin Kwashebe in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, November 28, 2020, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists brings back ugly memories of several dastardly attacks on soft targets in the state.

Chairman of the Nigeria Govenors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi in a statement said farmers were attacked while harvesting their produce totally oblivious of the danger that awaits them in nearby bushes.

He said this method is consistent with the senseless bombings of busy markets, bus stations, schools and abattoirs whenever the terrorists feel overpowered by the security operatives or feel their backs against the wall.

According to him”Governors, under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) view this attack, like many before it, as obnoxious, wicked, unwarranted, and morally reprehensible.

“This sad narrative raises serious questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation’s security architecture. It also raises questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property.

“Since insurgency engulfed the country more than a decade ago, each time it seems like the situation is coming under control, the enemy strikes again. This has happened consistently.

“Governors are concerned that the carnage is degenerating beyond explicable limits, yet again, and the catalogue of destruction is not only seeming to be endless and intractable but it has an adverse effect on everything in the state and the country at large.

“Finally, the NGF will collectively review these issues at our next meeting to forge the way forward.