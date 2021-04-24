By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial zone, Uba Sani, has tasked the Service Chiefs to redouble their efforts in the fight against banditry and other criminal elements.

The lawmaker said the aggressive war against bandits will save the country from the painful daily bloodletting.

Senator Sani said the National Assembly was committed towards giving the new Service Chiefs more equipment and personnel to achieve the desired objective of a more stable Nigeria.

In a statement on Saturday, Uba Sani condemned the killing of three students out of the several abducted victims of Greenfield University in Kaduna State, saying the Service Chiefs must rally their forces and courageously confront the non-state actors who have resorted to carrying out evil plots against soft targets.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the senseless killing of three students of Greenfield University by kidnappers. This is heartbreaking. It is an outrage and a clear affront on our nation.

“This is the time for the new Service Chiefs to demonstrate their seriousness in confronting and defeating criminal elements waging war against our country and laying siege to our communities.

“The National Assembly is committed to giving the new Service Chiefs more equipment and personnel to carry out their responsibilities. In the interim, they must rally their forces and courageously confront these non-state actors who have resorted to carrying out their evil plots against soft targets. Their aim is to drive fear into Nigerians,” Sani said.

He also urged the Federal Ministry of Finance to finalise the ‘National Framework for Safe Schools’, which was agreed on by stakeholders at the High Level Forum on ‘Financing Safe Schools: Creating Safe Learning Communities’ held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Abuja.

“We must commence the implementation of the framework of action without delay. We must make all our schools safe and conducive for learning.

“My condolences to the parents and relations of the murdered students and the government and people of Kaduna State. We must resolve to say never again to kidnappers, bandits, insurgents, armed robbers and terrorists in our midst.

“It is time for total and sustained community action to root out criminal elements in our midst. We must provide intelligence information to security agencies and take action against community members seen to be conniving with criminal elements,” Uba Sani added.