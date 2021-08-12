Following the successful auctioning of assets belonging to the Kogi State government by the licensed auctioneer, Hamif Real Estate, the action was said to be important for provision of basic amenities in the state.

Chairman/CEO of Hamif Real Estate Nigeria Ltd, Alhaji Friday Idachaba, disclosed this to LEADERSHIP after the public auctioning which was held at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

“Majority of the property being auctioned are dilapidated and deteriorating. They are beginning to constitute nuisance and potential hideouts for hoodlums. They are non-essential assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Government wants to use the funds for meaningful projects in providing basic amenities for its citizens,” Idachaba said.

When asked why the state was selling such assets, he said that selling off the assets by state governments is not new.

“Kaduna also embarked on sale of assets. Also even in EFCC today, I have applied for sale of some seized assets,” he added.

On how his company emerged as the preferred auctioneer, Idachaba said his firm emerged through a due process.

When asked if the auction has anything to do with the presidential ambition of the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, he said there was no correlation.

“The sales don’t relate to the governor’s presidential ambition,” Idachaba stated.