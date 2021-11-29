Kogi State commissioner for environment, Hon. Adewale Omofaye, yesterday escaped being kidnapped but sustained gunshot wounds on the leg from suspected abductors.

It was gathered that the incident happened between Ikoyi and Iyara at about 5pm when the commissioner was on his way to Lokoja at Iyara.

The kidnappers, alleged to be numbering over 20, opened fire on his vehicle.

The source said they were three in number in the car but the commissioner sustained gunshot wounds from the kidnappers but escaped from the scene of the attack.

Omofaiye was said to be in stable condition in an undisclosed location

An eyewitness confirmed that the chairman of Ijumu local government area who doubles as ALGON chairman in the state, Hon. Isah Taufiq, mobilised the vigilantes and hunters in search of the hoodlums.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security personnel led by the divisional police officer (DPO) at Iyara and vigilantes (including hunters) stormed the area under the supervision of Taufiq.

Also, the monarch of the area, the Olukoyi of Ikoyi, was said to have visited the scene of the attack.