By SAM EGWU, Lokoja

Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State governor, Muhammed Onogwu, has bagged an award of recognition as ‘Kogi Social Media, Man of Honour.’

Delivering his address at the 3rd edition of the Kogi Social Media Award ceremony with the theme: “Social Media and Good Governance”, an event where he was conferred with the award, Onogwu urged all citizens of the state to ensure that the social media space was used to consistently promote the good antecedents of the state and its people

The governor’s spokesman in his presentation noted that the social media has more than ever before, become a veritable and effective communication platforms used by the citizens to make demands for good governance, express concerns and demand justice.

He added that with over 3 billion audiences cutting across the globe, young persons who formed the larger audience have relentlessly found the platform as a safe bay to speak their minds and express their opinions for or against an individual, organisation or government.

Onogwu, however submitted that the human abuse of the social media has a more damaging impact on governance as well as other very crucial aspect of the society and human endeavours, noting that a larger part of the dangers relating to the social media are majorly human flaws and inputs.

He stressed that some abuses like intentional false hood, yellow journalism, sharing information without a known source, outright disregard, ethnic or religious bigotry and several other abuses have now become the norm on these platforms.

The CPS maintained that if such abuses were left unchecked could pose great threats to the democratic foundation upon which governance is laid.

He suggested that to have a lasting solution to some of these issues, there should be self regulation, individual responsibility, caution and restraint; positive criticisms, developmental agenda and unity as watchword.

Onogwu made a kind donation of the sum of 150,000 naira as support for some entrepreneurs to serve as an encouragement to their budding business.