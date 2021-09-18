Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello and other personalities have been selected by a non-governmental organisation, Mayorkings Agency Group, for this year’s Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards scheduled to hold in Abuja on October 28, 2021.

Other personalities selected for the awards include Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki; his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello; deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Senator Theodore Orji and the chairman/CEO of A&E Group, Chief Ayirimi Emani, among others.

President/founder of the Mayorkings Agency Group, Ambassador Temisan Louis told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards, otherwise known as 3G Ambassadors Awards, was meant to celebrate individuals, governments, public and private institutions and NGOs that make governance and sustainability a strategic priority of their organisations.