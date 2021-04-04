BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising the health of Kogi people by repositioning Primary Health Care (PHC) centres across the state.

The governor disclosed this during the commissioning of the Takete-Ide PHC center in the Mopa-Muro local government area of the state, built by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, through the Kingsley Fanwo Foundation.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Jamiu, the governor said he was delighted to commission the PHC center, which will not only serve Takete-Ide but all communities in the local government area, thereby saving them the hassle of always traveling far for health emergencies.

Bello praised the efforts of Fanwo in ensuring that such a project was completed in record time and for being a good ambassador of his administration.

“Since 2016, no commissioner has single-handedly done a project like this. This is very commendable. We must appreciate him, support him and encourage him to do more,” he added.

He further said that since assumption of office, he has made affordable healthcare one of his priorities through policymaking and actions, while assuring the community of the his administration’s continuous support.

Bello donated a sum of N2million through the Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Youth Empowerment Foundation (PAAYEF) to the Kingsley Fanwo Foundation in order to do more for his people.

In his remark, Fanwo appreciated Governor Bello for supporting him to actualise the project, honouring his invitation and allowing him to serve the people even as he appreciated the governor’s Chief of Staff for his support and encouragement.